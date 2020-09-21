Funimation Confirms Azur Lane Anime's Uncut BD Release With TV-14 Rating

Company comments on "inaccurate information" regarding release

Funimation confirmed with ANN on Monday that its Blu-ray Disc release of the Azur Lane anime will have a TV-14 rating and be uncensored. The company provided the following statement:

"We're aware that inaccurate information on the upcoming Blu-ray release of AZUR LANE is causing confusion with fans and consumers. To clarify, Funimation is releasing the uncut home video version of AZUR LANE and the TV-14 rated release is not an edited or altered version."

Funimation will release the anime on Blu-ray Disc on November 24.

Robert's Anime Corner Store listed on Friday that Funimation 's Blu-ray Disc release of the Azur Lane television anime will be rated TV-14 rather than TV-MA. The store's newsletter implied that this rating indicated that Funimation 's release would be censored.

The main television anime of Xiamen Yongshi's Azur Lane smartphone game premiered in October 2019. Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles and an English dub . Episodes 11 and 12 of the anime aired in March.

In the original game for iOS and Android devices, players collect early 20th century warships from various countries and use fleets of six ships to battle enemies. Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi developed the game, and bilibili released it in China in May 2017. Shanghai Yostar released the game in Japan in September 2017. Yostar released an English version of the game in May 2019.

Yostar describes the game:

Azur Lane features an interactive combat system that combines the best of strategy and 2D shooter games. Players must command a flotilla, divided into two parts: the Vanguard Fleet and the Main Fleet. While the Vanguard is responsible for striking and clearing operations, the Main Fleet must focus on fire support and dealing damage to enemy ships. Strategy is key, and players must build their fleets carefully to succeed on the high seas. Players can strengthen their fleets from the base via the Academy and Dorms, where they can earn experience points, buy items from the shop, or improve their skills in the Classroom.

The television anime adaptation of Hori's Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! four-panel manga, which will be a series of anime shorts, will premiere in January.

Thanks to Severien, J K, and Jordan for the news tip.

Sources: Email correspondence, Robert's Anime Corner Store