Bōkyaku Battery Event Anime Reveals Staff, Visual

Animation studio MAPPA revealed on Monday that it is animating the event anime adaptation of Eko Mikawa's Bōkyaku Battery baseball manga. The studio also revealed a visual.

Parako Shinohara (storyboard for Dino Girl Gauko , You Don't Know Gunma Yet ) is directing the anime, Noriko Itou ( In This Corner of the World , Punch Line animation director) is serving as character designer and chief animation director, and Hisako Akagi ( Land of the Lustrous ) is the art director.

The anime will star:

The anime will stream as part of the "Jump Special Anime Festa 2020" event on October 11. The event will also feature talk shows with the voice actors featured in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen anime, as well as a new video for Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the upcoming second season of Dr. Stone .

Bōkyaku Battery launched on the Shonen Jump+ website in April 2018. The manga's eighth volume shipped on September 4.