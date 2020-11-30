Abciee Shūgyō Nikki TV Anime Unveils Promo Video, January 6 Premiere

The official website for Abciee Shūgyō Nikki (Abciee Study Diary), Osaka's Asahi Broadcasting Corporation 's ( ABC ) television anime based on its "Abciee" mascot character, revealed on Monday that the anime will debut on ABC TV on January 6 at 25:32 (effectively, January 7 at 1:32 a.m.). The website began streaming a promotional video for the series.

The cast includes:

Ryōsuke Aoike ( Akindo Sei Little Peso , Kaiju Step Wandabada ) is directing the anime. Rie Izawa is writing the script, and Shigezo Kamimura is composing the music. Fanworks is producing the anime. Fumiya Fujii is performing the theme song "Happy Boshūchū."

The anime's story centers on Abciee, a cryptid who was attracted by radio waves to come to Osaka's Nakanoshima sandbank (where the real-life ABC headquarters is located) five years ago. As a new employee in the "Ebishi" (wordplay on ABC and Abciee) TV station, she struggles to improve herself with the help of friends and colleagues.

