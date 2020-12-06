Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Anime Announces Tomokazu Sugita in Cast, Theme Song Artist, January 10 Debut

A live-streamed special for the television anime of Rifujin na Magonote 's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series unveiled a new cast member, the theme song artist, the January 10 premiere, and a new key visual for the anime on Sunday.

Tomokazu Sugita will play the main lead character Rudeus Grayrat's former self, before he was reincarnated in an alternate world.

Yuiko Ōhara is producing, writing, scoring, and singing both the opening theme song and the ending theme song.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 channels on January 10 at 24:00 (effectively, January 11 at midnight). It will also air on Sun TV , and run on the d Anime Store and Niconico services as it airs on the television. Sugita will host a Mushoku Tensei Kokoro no Koe Radio (Jobless Reincarnation: The Voice of the Heart Radio) program on Toho Animation 's YouTube channel starting in January.

The visual above will adorn the cover of a booklet bundled with a special edition of the first three novel volumes. The booklet will include an exclusive short text story, exclusive illustrations, and character designs for both the novel and anime versions.

The cast includes:

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Paul Greyrat



Hisako Kanemoto as Zenith Greyrat



Lynn as Lillia



Daisuke Namikawa as Ruijerd Superdia



Manabu Okamoto ( Gamers! ) is directing the series at Studio Bind . EGG FIRM is also credited for production. Kazutaka Sugiyama (animation director for DARLING in the FRANXX ) is designing the characters.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company has also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga. The company describes the main light novel series:

Just when an unemployed thirty-four-year-old otaku reaches a dead end in life and decides that it's time to turn over a new leaf—he gets run over by a truck and dies! Shockingly, he finds himself reborn into an infant's body in a strange new world of swords and magic. His new identity is Rudeus Grayrat, but he still retains the memories of his previous life. Follow Rudeus from infancy to adulthood, as he struggles to redeem himself in a wondrous yet dangerous world.

Kadokawa published the first volume of the light novel series with illustrations by Shirotaka in April 2014. Fujikawa's manga adaptation began in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine in October 2014. The novels ranked at #8 on the 2019 Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! tankōbon list. The novels and manga have a combined print total of 2.2 million copies in Japan as of October 2018.

Developer Aiming and distributor Beaglee are planning to release the Mushoku Tensei ~Game ni Nattemo Honki Dasu~ ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - I'll Seriously Try Even If It's Made Into a Game) role-playing game as a free-to-play title (with fees for in-game items) on iOS and Android devices next year.