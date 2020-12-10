Dragon Quest Gets Theme Park 'Island' in Japan in Spring

Area recreates field RPG in Awajishima Park's "Nijigen no Mori" theme park

The Pasona Group company announced on Thursday that it is opening a Dragon Quest -themed attraction area named "Dragon Quest Island: Daimaō Zōma to Hajimari no Shima" (Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island) in the "Nijigen no Mori" (2D Forest) theme park in the Prefectural Awajishima Park in Hyōgo Prefecture. The area will open in spring 2021 to celebrate the franchise 's 35th anniversary.

The new area will recreate the field RPG world of Dragon Quest across 8,000 square meters or about two acres. It will feature an original story that will allow guests to go on an adventure that also features original monsters. It will also offer exclusive Dragon Quest merchandise and food.

The area has its own original mascot character Homirotto, a Healslime monster who guides visitors with advice and tips throughout their journey.

Dragon Quest series creator Yuji Horii teased last month that there will be various announcements next year related to the series' 35th anniversary.

Square Enix released Dragon Quest X on the Wii and Wii U platforms in March 2013, and on the PC in September 2013. Nintendo has also since released Android, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game. Expansions for the game launched in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition game, an enhanced version of the Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age ( Dragon Quest XI: Sugisarishi Toki o Motomete ) game, launched for Nintendo Switch in September 2019. The original game shipped in Japan for PS4 and Nintendo 3DS in July 2017.

Source: PR Times via Hachima Kikō