Shadows House TV Anime Reveals Staff, Cast, Teaser Video, 2021 Premiere

The staff of the television anime of two-person creator team so-ma-to 's Shadows House manga revealed the show's main staff and cast on Sunday, as well as a teaser video. The anime will premiere in 2021.

The anime stars Akari Kitō as Kate and Yū Sasahara as Emiriko.

Kazuki Ohashi (episode director for Kakegurui , Girlish Number , Ace Attorney Season 2 ) is directing the series, and Toshiya Ono ( The Promised Neverland , Gachaman Crowds, tsuritama ) is overseeing the series scripts. Chizuko Kusakabe ( Pumpkin Scissors , Trouble Chocolate ) is designing the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro ( Cells at Work! , Golden Kamuy , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is composing the music.

CloverWorks ( DARLING in the FRANXX , The Promised Neverland , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ) is producing the series.

The manga's story is set in a Western-style mansion on a cliff and centers the aristocratic, faceless Shadow family. They live together with lifelike doll attendants who serve as their faces. The story focuses on the daily lives of the house's inhabitants and gradually reveals its mysteries.

The manga launched in Weekly Young Jump in September 2018.



Source: Press release