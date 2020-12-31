Doraemon Anime's 1-Hour Special Ties-in to Franchise's New Movies

New Year's Eve special featuring 2 episodes premieres on Thursday

The official website for the Doraemon anime announced on Sunday that the anime will get a one-hour New Year's Eve special on Thursday. The special will feature two episodes, with one that is related to the upcoming Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Little Star Wars (Nobita's Little Star Wars) film and another that connects to the recent Stand By Me Doraemon 2 CG anime film.

The first of two episodes "Chо̄taisaku Tokusatsu Eiga 'Uchū Daimajin'" (Blockbuster Special Effects Film "Space Daimajin") follows Nobita and Doraemon making a movie with friends using an Easy Special Effects Camera. The second episode "Nobita no Kekkon Zenya" (Nobita's Wedding Eve) centers on Nobita as he time travels to the future on the day before his wedding.

The 41st film in the Doraemon franchise is titled Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Little Star Wars (Nobita's Little Star Wars), and it will open on March 5, 2021. The film is a remake of the 1985 Doraemon film of the same title.

Susumu Yamaguchi , a key animator on many previous Doraemon movies, unit director of Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration , and the director of Mobile Suit Gundam AGE , is directing the new film. Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Listeners ) is penning the script. Official HiGE DANdism created the theme song "Universe" specifically for the film. Shirogumi , the 3D CG studio behind the production of the Stand By Me Doraemon films, will handle the CG for the spaceships in the film.

The Stand By Me Doraemon 2 CG anime film opened in Japan on November 20. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on August 7 until it was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The film's story is largely based on the franchise 's 2000 film Doraemon: Obāchan no Omoide ( Doraemon: A Grandmother's Recollections ), but adds original elements, including the love story of Shizuka and Nobita that was also present in the previous Stand By Me Doraemon film. The 2000 film, in turn, was based on a chapter from the fourth manga volume.

Ryūichi Yagi and Takashi Yamazaki returned from the first film as directors, and Yamazaki once again penned the script. Masaki Suda performed the film's theme song "Niji" (Rainbow).