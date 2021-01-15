Sailor Moon Eternal Anime Films' Theme Song Music Video Streamed

2nd film opens on February 11

Momoiro Clover Z 's official YouTube channel began streaming an animated music video for "Tsukiiro Chainon" ("Moon Color Chainon"), the two-part Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal ( Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The MOVIE ) anime film project's theme song. The video features subtitles in English, Chinese, Korean, and Spanish.

The first film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on September 11, 2020, but was delayed to January 8, 2021 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. The second film will open on February 11, 2021.

The new cast members for the films include:

The film marks 25 years since the franchise last had a work that screened in theaters in Japan.

Original manga creator Naoko Takeuchi is credited with the original work and with supervision. Chiaki Kon is returning from Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III to direct the two films. Kazuko Tadano , the character designer for the original Sailor Moon anime, is designing the characters. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure TV anime all five parts, Land of the Lustrous , PriPara ) is penning the scripts. Toei is distributing the film. Studio DEEN is co-producing the film alongside Toei Animation .

The returning cast includes:

The two-part film project will take the place of a fourth season for Sailor Moon Crystal . The films will cover the "Dead Moon" arc of Takeuchi's original manga.