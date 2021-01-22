Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne Game's Opening Streamed

Spike Chunsoft started streaming the opening theme video for the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- : The Prophecy of the Throne ( Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu - Itsuwari no Ōsen Kōho ) game for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on Thursday. Mayu Maeshima performs the opening theme "Reline" in the video.

The company previously streamed an introduction trailer for the game.

The game will launch in Japan on January 28, in North America on January 29, and in Europe on February 5.

Spike Chunsoft describes the game:

One month after Subaru's new life in another world began, an emissary sent by the royal castle suddenly appears with news that the royal selection has been postponed, but offers no reason as to why. The postponement of this grand event that decides the next ruler of the Kingdom of Lugunica stirs Subaru and his friends into action. They return to the royal capital only to find that a sixth candidate has claimed their stake for the throne. But the Dragon Stone prophesizes that only five candidates would be chosen. With one candidate being an imposter, suspicions are immediately cast toward one woman in particular: Emilia. What answers lie beyond the mysterious web of assassinations, betrayal, and conspiracies...?

The full English cast includes:

Physical copies of the Day One Edition of the game will bundle four exclusive pins featuring Emilia, Subaru, Rem, and a new character. The Collector's Edition will include the pins, a SteelBook case, a soundtrack CD, and an art book with concept art, sketches, and commentary.

The game will center on the Royal Selection storyline from the anime's first season, but will contain entirely new "what-if" events, with plot supervision by original author Tappei Nagatsuki . In addition to existing characters, original novel illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka is designing new characters for the game.