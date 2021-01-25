Granblue Fantasy: Versus Game's New Promo Video Previews Uno/Anre

4th playable character in 2nd character pass set releases on January 26

The official YouTube channel for the Granblue Fantasy franchise started streaming a promotional video on Friday previewing the DLC character Uno (Anre) for the Granblue Fantasy : Versus fighting game. Uno is the fourth playable character in the second character pass set, and will release on January 26. The Uno DLC features a lobby avatar, star character icon, two additional quests, a serial code to get a bonus SSR Character Weapon Draw Ticket, and an in-game sticker.

The video reveals that the next free update for the game will release in late February and will feature new chapters of the main RPG story-mode titled Episode 46-50. The next trailer for the franchise will release in March 2021.

The fighting game's first character pass set released in April 2020. The characters in the first character pass set include Beelzebub, Narmaya, Soriz, Djeeta, and Zooey. The game's second character pass set launched with the playable DLC character Belial on September 24. DLC character Cagliostro launched next on October 19. The third playable character in the second character pass set Yuel debuted on December 14.

The game launched in Japan in February 2020, and then launched in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.

Playable characters at launch include: Gran, Katalina, Charlotta, Lancelot, Ferry, Lowain, Ladiva, Percival, Metera, Zeta, and Vaserage. Stella Magna composed the music for the game.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014, and the game has more than 23 million downloads. Cygames is also working on the Granblue Fantasy: Relink game, which will also have a worldwide simultaneous release. Cygames took over development of the game from Platinum Games in February 2019. The game is planned for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations. Cygames announced during the "Granblue Fes 2020" virtual event that it will also release the game for PlayStation 5 in addition to the previously announced PS4. The game will release in 2022 and have cross-play compatibility for its multiplayer mode between the two consoles.