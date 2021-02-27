This is a series with BL elements that has the potential to reach a much wider readership than many other series featuring romance between two men.

― It is, I admit, more than a little baffling that Tomoko Yamashita's The Night Beyond the Tricorner Window is only being published by Viz Media's SuBLime BL imprint. That's not a censure so much as it is a regret, because while there are still double-ent...