Masayoshi Ōishi Posts Animated Music Video He Created, Produced
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Singer Masayoshi Ōishi posted an animated music video on his YouTube channel on Friday. Ōishi had revealed earlier this month that he was creating and producing an anime. The song is titled "Kamiari Algorithm (feat. Riria)."
Sae Okamoto (Mecha-Ude, Kyoshin to Hyōka no Shiro) under the penname "Okamoto" directed the anime and designed the characters. TriF Studio animated the video.
Ōishi has performed theme songs for Overlord (all three seasons), Hand Shakers, Ace of Diamond, Ace of Diamond: Second Season, Prince of Stride: Alternative, and SSSS.Gridman as part of the OxT musical unit with guitarist [email protected]. As a solo artist he has performed theme songs for Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun, Tada Never Falls in Love, and Cop Craft.
He also composed and arranged theme songs for Makura no Danshi and A3! Season Spring & Summer. He is working on the opening theme songs for the upcoming spring anime Dragon Goes House-Hunting and SSSS.Dynazenon.
Sources: Masayoshi Ōishi's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie