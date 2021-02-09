News
Singer Masayoshi Ōishi Creates, Produces Anime Project
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Singer Masayoshi Ōishi revealed on his Twitter account on Monday that he is creating and producing an anime. Ōishi did not specify the format of the anime, or whether or not the project was a music video. Ōishi revealed visual for the project.
Ōishi has performed theme songs for Overlord (all three seasons), Hand Shakers, Ace of Diamond, Ace of Diamond: Second Season, Prince of Stride: Alternative, and SSSS.Gridman as part of the OxT musical unit with guitarist [email protected]. As a solo artist he has performed theme songs for Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun, Tada Never Falls in Love, and Cop Craft.
He also composed and arranged theme songs for Makura no Danshi and A3! Season Spring & Summer. He is working on the opening theme songs for the upcoming spring anime Dragon Goes House-Hunting and SSSS.Dynazenon.