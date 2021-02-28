Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Manga Ends on March 12

This year's fifth issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that writer Kei Sazane and artist Okama 's Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ( Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjō, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on March 12.

Okama launched the manga in Young Animal in May 2018. Hakusensha published the sixth volume on December 25.

Kadokawa published the first volume of the novels in May 2017, and published the 10th volume on October 17. Kei Sazane writes the story and Ao Nekonabe provides the art.

Yen Press is releasing both the novels and the manga in English. The company describes the first novel volume:

As the unending war between magic and machine rages on, the greatest witch and the strongest swordsman have finally come face to face on the battlefield. They must destroy the other if either of their peoples are to be saved, but this battle may not be so simple. Only one thing is certain: their meeting will change the destiny of this world forever!

The novels inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered on October 7. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

Okama 's works include character designs for Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan , The Dragon Dentist , Glass Fleet , Himawari! , Saint October , Getsumen to Heiki Mina , Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live , and Captain Earth . Fakku Books published Okama 's Hanafuda erotic manga in English in 2015.