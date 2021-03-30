Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light Anime Film Reveals 3 Guest Cast Members

The official website for The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Hikari ni Norowareshi Mono-tachi ), the all-new original anime film for The Seven Deadly Sins franchise , revealed three new guest cast members for the film on Wednesday.

The guest cast members include (left to right in image above):

Akira Kawashima (Kirin comedy duo) as a demon serving the Ten Commandments member Zeldris

Kana Kurashina as Elizabeth's mother, and the Supreme Deity of the Goddess Clan

as Elizabeth's mother, and the Supreme Deity of the Goddess Clan Yūsuke Inoue ( NON STYLE comedy duo) as a demon serving the Ten Commandments member Zeldris

Suzuki personally drafted the designs for the demons to reflect the features of Kawashima and Inoue. Both comedians said it was a dream to be in an anime, particular The Seven Deadly Sins .

The film will open in Japan on July 2.

The film will feature an all-new story by original manga author Nakaba Suzuki , and will be set after The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement anime.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan ), the franchise 's new television anime series, premiered on TV Tokyo in Japan on January 6. Netflix will stream the anime in 2021. The series was delayed from its previously slated October premiere date due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The franchise 's first 24-episode television anime series aired in 2014 and 2015. Netflix later streamed the series with both English and Japanese audio, and Funimation released the series in two parts on home video. A four-episode television anime special titled The Seven Deadly Sins -Signs of Holy War- then premiered in August 2016. Netflix began streaming the series in February 2017. The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , the second television anime series, premiered in January 2018, and Netflix began streaming the series in October 2018. The anime film The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky opened in Japan in August 2018.

The The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Kamigami no Gekirin ) anime, the third television anime series, premiered in October 2019, and ended in March 2020. Netflix began streaming the anime in August 2020.

Nakaba Suzuki launched The Seven Deadly Sins manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012, and ended it in March 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 41st and final volume in May 2020. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll posted new chapters as they appeared in Japan.

Suzuki launched The Seven Deadly Sins : Four Knights of the Apocalypse ( Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi ), the direct sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins manga , in Weekly Shōnen Magazine on January 27.