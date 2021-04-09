'Are You Lost?' Manga Enters Climax

Manga about 4 girls stuck on desert island launched in 2017, inspired 2019 TV anime

The eighth compiled book volume of Kentarō Okamoto and Riri Sagara 's Are You Lost? ( Sōnan desu ka? ) manga revealed on Tuesday that the manga has entered its climax. The manga's ninth volume will ship this fall.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the manga's first volume:

Because of a plane crash … starting today, we're spending the springtime of our lives on a desert island!! There's nothing here, so we have to make everything!! And eat everything!! (Ugh!) Check out our high-school-girl survival story of courage and knowledge. We're actually doing pretty well! Volume 1 includes: how to eat cicadas, how to build traps, a simple allergy test, how to eat hermit crabs, etc.

Okamoto and Sagara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in January 2017. Kodansha Comics released the manga's sixth volume in English last August.

The manga inspired a television anime that premered in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it airs.