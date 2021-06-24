News
Kodansha Comics Licenses Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III, That's My Atypical Girl, ONIMAI, More Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kodansha Comics announced on Wednesday new manga titles that will debut digitally in July. The following titles will debut on Tuesdays in July:
Title: That's My Atypical Girl
Creators: Souhachi Hagimoto (story) Renji Morita (art)
Debut Date: July 6
Synopsis: Yokoi is a manga artist who spends his nights delivering newspapers just to make rent, since his original works just don't seem to sell. Suddenly, one day he gets a visit from Saito-san, a self-proclaimed fan of Yokoi's work who made the long journey to meet him. Yokoi quickly realizes that the things Saito-san sees, feels, and thinks about are different from most people… These two struggle together to find a place to belong in this unique slice-of-life!
Title: Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III: The Stage of Carnage, Shimousa - Seven Duels of Swordmasters
Creators: TYPE-MOON (story), Rei Wataru (art)
Debut Date: July 6
Synopsis: Ritsuka, a Master from Chaldea, suddenly loses consciousness and finds herself whisked away to Shimousa Province in Edo-era Japan. But it soon becomes clear she's not in her own timeline…and neither is her companion, a woman called Miyamoto Musashi. Together, they must defeat the Seven Heroic Spirit Swordmasters, a group of fearsome cursed warriors who will stop at nothing until every living thing on the planet is dead.
Title: In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
Creators: Mika Yamamori
Debut Date: July 13
Synopsis: Yoi Takiguchi has long legs, a deep voice, and a handsome face...in other words, Yoi is such a good-looking guy that most people don't notice or care that she is, in fact, a girl. Indeed, she's had the nickname "Prince" as long as she can remember. That is, until she met Ichimura-senpai...the only person who's really seemed to see her for herself. To her surprise, she's not sure how to handle this new relationship, especially when her newfound friend is a prince himself (and a guy prince, at that). The story of the two high school princes starts here!
Title: Saving Sweets for After-Hours
Creators: Kanae Sato
Debut Date: July 20 (Note: Kodansha Comics' official website lists this date, but the company's livestream lists July 27)
Synopsis: Reika has it all - she's a model-tall cool beauty with a high-powered job at her sweets company. But it's precisely because of all that that she's never had a boyfriend...men find her too unapproachable, or beg her to be their mistress, in the S&M sort of way. But when she meets a young coworker, Hasegawa-kun, she happens to find out that they have more in common than just their job, including secrets...
Title: My Darling Next Door
Creators: Rukana
Debut Date: July 27 (Note: Kodansha Comics' official website lists this date, but the company's livestream lists July 20)
Synopsis: Ririka thinks she must be missing out—after all, what high school girl isn't obsessed with romance? But when a young, handsome salaryman moves in next door, she realizes she may just be able to understand the appeal of crushes, after all...
Title: ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister!
Creators: Nekotofu
Debut Date: July 27
Synopsis: Mahiro Oyama was just a normal erotic-game loving dude...until he woke up one morning as a woman! Turns out his mad-scientist little sister, Mihari, tried out one of her new experiments on him...with a disastrous outcome, as far as Mahiro's concerned! But Mihari is as determined to study him as he is determined to go back to his shut-in, game-playing life, and one thing's for sure...life is going to get a whole lot weirder from here on out!
Thanks to Link20XX for the news tip.
Source: Kodansha Live livestream