Crunchyroll to Stream My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X, Drug Store in Another World, Remake Our Life! Anime

All 3 anime premiere in July

Crunchyroll announced on Saturday that it will stream the My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X, Drug Store in Another World - The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist, and Remake Our Life! anime for the summer 2021 anime season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The television anime of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka 's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ( Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... ) light novels premieres on July 2 in the Super Animeism block of MBS and TBS , and on July 9 in BS Asahi .

The second season features a largely returning staff, with the exception of Susumu Matsunaga as the new prop designer, new 3D director Yuki Kuribayashi , and Nichion as the new credit for music production. Junko Nakajima , Sayaka Aoki , and Kanade Sakuma also join the first season's composers.

Music duo angela returns to perform the opening theme song "Andante ni Koi o Shite!" (Fall in Love at Andante!), while Shouta Aoi also returns to perform the ending theme song "give me ♡ me."

J-Novel Club is digitally publishing the novels, and it describes the story:

After hitting her head particularly hard one day, Duke Claes' daughter, Katarina, suddenly recalls all the memories of her past life: that of a teenage Japanese girl. Just before her untimely death, this girl recalls playing an otome game... that is exactly like the world she's living in now! She is now Katarina Claes, the antagonist of the otome game, who nastily hounded the protagonist until the end. Knowing all the possible outcomes of the game, she realizes that every single possible route ends with Katarina being murdered or exiled! In order to avoid these Catastrophic Bad Ends, she has to use her knowledge of the game and her own wiles, starting with breaking off this engagement with the prince... Will Katarina survive while making her way through this world, where bad flags trip at every turn? Find out in this reverse-harem rom-com, led by everybody's favorite villainess!

The anime of Kennoji and Matsuuni 's Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist ( Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life - Isekai ni Tsukurō Drugstore ) light novel series will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and AT-X on July 7.

Masafumi Sato ( Denki-Gai ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Hiroko Kanasugi ( Hakushon Daimaō 2020 , Diabolik Lovers More, Blood ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Etsuko Sumimoto ( Yuri Kuma Arashi , Tsuredure Children ) is adapting Matsuuni 's character designs for animation. Tomoki Kikuya ( Eromanga Sensei , Hidamari Sketch , Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs ) is composing the music at Lantis , and Ryousuke Naya is the sound director. Kenichi Tajiri is the art director, Michiaki Nakano is the color designer, and Jiro Tazawa is the director of photography. Akane Kumada will perform the opening theme song "Kokoro Hayaru." Risae Matsuda , Akane Kumada , and Jun Fukushima will perform the ending theme song "Mainichi Kashimashi Pharmacy" (Everyday Noisy Pharmacy).

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the novels and the novels' manga adaptation in English. The company describes the novel series' story:

Corporate drone Reiji is transported to a fantasy world, where he discovers that he can craft potions at a higher level than his rank should allow. Taking advantage of this, Reiji makes a tidy profit--enough to open his own drugstore. An elf who can't aim his bow? Give him some eye drops! A dragon who accidentally breathes fire? Cough syrup! Reiji's new relaxing life of making medicine for fantasy creatures is about to begin!

The television anime of author Nachi Kio and illustrator Eretto 's Boku-tachi no Remake ( Remake Our Life! ) premieres on July 3 on the Tokyo MX , BS Kyoto, BS NTV , and Sun TV channels; on July 6 on Hokkaido TV and Shizuoka Broadcasting System ; and on July 7 on AT-X .

Tomoki Kobayashi ( Akame ga KILL! , Infinite Dendrogram ) is directing the anime at feel. Kio is credited as the original creator, and is in charge of the series scripts. Kōsuke Kawamura is designing the characters, and Eretto is credited for the original character designs. Front Wing is producing the series.

The story centers on the unsuccessful game director Kyōya Hashiba. His company goes bankrupt, and he ends up returning to his parents' home. He lies in bed thinking about the successful creators of his generation. When he opens his eyes, Kyōya finds that he has gone back in time 10 years to when he started college. He has an opportunity to remake his life, starting as an arts college student. He now lives in a four-person coed share house. Kyōya has the chance to spend his formative years with creators he knows will be famous in the future, but things might not turn out as he expected.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)