News
Netflix Streams Video Clips for Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Kingdom Series
posted on by Alex Mateo
Netflix streamed a video for anime that it will stream in July, and the video includes new clips from the third installment in Hasbro's CG-animated Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy series titled Kingdom
The full Netflix video also includes clips from Castlevania, Record of Ragnarok, Yasuke BEASTARS season 2, Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop, Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, Mobile Suit Gundam I, Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow, Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space, Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack, and Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, among others.
Netflix will launch Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Kingdom on July 29. Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege debuted on Netflix in July 2020, and Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise debuted on Netflix in December 2020.
The next film in Paramount Pictures' live-action Transformers franchise is titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and it will open on June 24, 2022. The film will also release in Japan in 2022 under the title Transformers: Beast Kakusei.
Source: Netflix Anime's YouTube channel via Transformer World