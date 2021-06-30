Netflix Streams Video Clips for Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Kingdom Series

3rd installment in series launches on July 29

Netflix streamed a video for anime that it will stream in July, and the video includes new clips from the third installment in Hasbro 's CG-animated Transformers : War for Cybertron Trilogy series titled Kingdom

The full Netflix video also includes clips from Castlevania , Record of Ragnarok , Yasuke BEASTARS season 2, Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop , Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway , Mobile Suit Gundam I , Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow , Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space , Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack , and Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness , among others.

Netflix will launch Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Kingdom on July 29. Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege debuted on Netflix in July 2020, and Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise debuted on Netflix in December 2020.

The next film in Paramount Pictures ' live-action Transformers franchise is titled Transformers : Rise of the Beasts , and it will open on June 24, 2022. The film will also release in Japan in 2022 under the title Transformers : Beast Kakusei .