Sunrise Beyond, Bandai Spirits Post Kyōkai Senki Anime's 1st 11 Minutes, More Staff Before October 4 TV Debut

Animation studio Sunrise Beyond (formerly Xebec ) and toy/hobby company Bandai Spirits announced more staff members and the October 4 television premiere for their collaborative project Kyōkai Senki (War Machines on the Borderline) on Wednesday. Bandai Spirits also posted the first 11 minutes of the anime's first episode on its YouTube channel:

The anime's main mecha animators are Shinya Kusumegi ( Fafner , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) and Hiroshi Arisawa ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Mobile Suit Gundam Seed , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ), and Studio Naya is handling the art.

The anime will premiere on the TV Tokyo channel on October 4 at 25:30 (effectively, October 5 on 1:30 a.m.), and it will then run on MBS and BS11 . It will start streaming on Bandai Spirits ' YouTube channel on October 6 at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EDT).

The story is set in the year 2061, with Japan under a state of occupation by multiple states. The world, including Japan, has been consolidated under the rule of four trade blocs. The entire archipelago now the frontline of conflict. The Japanese people live under a state of constant occupation and oppression, with humanoid war machines called AMAIM patrolling its streets. A young introverted boy named Amō Shiiba (seen below) has a chance meeting with the autonomous AI Gai, and his acquisition of the AMAIM Kenbu begins a story that will see him attempting to take back Japan.

Another part of the story centers on Gashin Tezuka (below), a reticent and frank 16-year-old member of the Japanese resistance who pilots the AMAIM Ghost to avenge his father.

As previously announced, Nobuyoshi Habara ( Fafner , Broken Blade , Star Blazers 2202 ) is directing the anime at Sunrise Beyond , with Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Princess Principal: Crown Handler ) supervising the series scripts. Kenichi Ohnuki ( Kiko Senki Dragonar , Gundam Build Fighters , Golden Kamuy ) is designing the characters. Rasmus Faber ( The Asterisk War , Harukana Receive , Moriarty the Patriot ) is composing the music.

Industrial designer Ken Okuyama (Enzo Ferrari car, fourth-generation Chevrolet Camaro, E6 and E7 Series Shinkansen trains) and his Ken Okuyama Design company are credited for mechanical design supervision, while the company's designer Yūya Koyanagi is credited for mechanical design alongside Kanetake Ebikawa , Kenji Teraoka , and Ippei Gyōbu .