My Hero Academia Anime Season 5's English Dub Casts Sonny Strait as Re-Destro

Funimation announced on Friday that Sonny Strait will play Re-Destro in the English dub of the fifth season of the My Hero Academia anime. Funimation had earlier stated that it will reveal the dub cast for the other members of the Meta Liberation Army.

The staff of the anime revealed the Japanese cast for five of the group's members earlier this month.

The anime season has entered the "Internship at Endeavor's Agency" arc of Kōhei Horikoshi 's original manga for the show's second cours (second quarter of a year).

MAN WITH A MISSION ( Vinland Saga , The Seven Deadly Sins , Log Horizon , Golden Kamuy ) perform the new opening theme song "Merry-Go-Round," and Soushi Sakiyama ( 2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team ) performs the new ending theme song "Uso ja nai" (Not a Lie).

The season premiered in Japan on March 27. Funimation and Crunchyroll are both streaming the anime with English subtitles. Funimation is streaming the season's English dub . The season began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block on May 8.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan last August, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes.

The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ( Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ), opened in Japan in December 2019. A third anime film titled My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission will premiere on August 6.

