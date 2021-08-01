Tite Kubo Pens New Bleach 1-Shot Manga

73-page manga about "certain ceremony" releases on August 10

This year's 35th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the magazine will publish a new 73-page chapter of Tite Kubo 's Bleach manga in the magazine's combined 36th and 37th issue on August 10. The "new episode" for the manga will have a color page, and will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the manga's launch. The magazine teases the story of the one shot: "Ichigo was invited to Soul Society for a certain ceremony but!?"

Kubo launched Bleach in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2001, and ended it in August 2016. Viz Media published the manga in North America digitally in English as Shueisha published new chapters in Japan. Viz Media also published the manga in print.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that ran for 366 episodes from 2004 to 2012. Viz Media obtained the television and home video rights to the anime in 2006. The series premiered with an English dub in Cartoon Network 's Adult Swim that same year, and eventually aired all the episodes by 2014. The anime franchise also includes four films and two OVAs.

The franchise has also inspired video games, novels, stage plays, and a live-action film that opened in July 2018.

The manga is inspiring a new anime adaptation that will cover the manga's "Thousand Year Blood War" arc. The arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.

Weekly Shonen Jump had revealed in September 2020 that Kubo was working on a "Season 2" sequel of his Burn the Witch manga.