Right Stuf, Nozomi Release Gundam Seed Destiny HD Remaster on Blu-ray Disc

Right Stuf and Nozomi Entertainment announced during their Crunchyroll Expo online panel on Friday that they will release the Collector's Ultra Edition Blu-ray set of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny anime on November 9. The release will include the 50-episode HD remastered version of the anime, as well as the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed C.E.73: Stargazer anime, the original 50-episode SD version of the series, episode 51 "Final Plus," and the four-part Special Edition compilation films of the series. The release also includes an art book, an interview with director Mitsuo Fukuda , and a glossary of the Gundam Seed C.E. timeline.

Right Stuf stated a standard version of the remastered series will be available in 2022, but the only way to get the original series in HD will be through the Ultra Edition Blu-ray set on November 9.

Right Stuf and Nozomi also announced that their standard edition Blu-ray Disc releases of The Irresponsible Captain Tylor television anime and OVAs will be available on October 5 and November 2, respectively. The companies previously released both the television anime and OVAs together in one Collector's Ultra Edition release on April 1.

The first Mobile Suit Gundam Seed television anime aired from 2002 to 2003, followed by Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny from 2004 to 2005. The three-part Mobile Suit Gundam Seed C.E.73: Stargazer anime project followed in 2006. Sony Music Anime Festival '06 announced a planned film project in May 2006, which was recently confirmed as a sequel film.

The Bandai Namco Group announced the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Project ignited initiative during the opening ceremony for the life-size Freedom Gundam statue in Shanghai on May 28. (The statue features a new special anime video made by Fukuda.) The initiative commemorates the 20th anniversary of the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime next year, and it will have several parts. The initiative also includes a new Mobile Suit Gundam Seed game and the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Eclipse side-story manga.

