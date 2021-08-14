My Hero Academia Anime Casts Kensho Ono as Oboro Shirakumo

Aizawa & Mic's high school friend debuted in 19th episode on Saturday

The official Twitter account for the My Hero Academia anime announced on Saturday that Kensho Ono is playing Oboro Shirakumo in the show's ongoing fifth season. Shirakumo, who was Aizawa and Mic's close friend in high school, debuted in the season's 19th episode (107th episode overall) on Saturday.

The show entered the "Internship at Endeavor's Agency" arc of Kōhei Horikoshi 's original manga for the fifth season's second cours (second quarter of a year). MAN WITH A MISSION ( Vinland Saga , The Seven Deadly Sins , Log Horizon , Golden Kamuy ) is performing the new opening theme song "Merry-Go-Round," and Soushi Sakiyama ( 2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team ) is performing the new ending theme song "Uso ja nai" (Not a Lie).

The season premiered in Japan on March 27. Funimation and Crunchyroll are both streaming the anime with English subtitles. Funimation is streaming the season's English dub . The fifth season has so far covered the "Joint Training" arc of the original manga that pits class 1A against class 1B. The season began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block on May 8.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan last August, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes.

The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ( Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ), opened in Japan in December 2019. A third anime film titled My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission premiered on August 6.

