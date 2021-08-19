LiSA Slowly Returning After Going on Hiatus Earlier This Month

"LiVE is Smile Always ~Ladybug~" tour will resume on August 28-29 in Hokkaido

The official website for singer LiSA announced on Thursday that the singer will resume her "LiVE is Smile Always ~Ladybug~" arena concert tour in Hokkaido on August 28 and 29, after canceling the Fukuoka concerts scheduled for August 7 and 8. The site also revealed that she will slowly resume her activities, after she announced a hiatus earlier this month due to mental and physical fatigue. The announcement noted that she is now slowly recovering.

LiSA and voice actor Tatsuhisa Suzuki announced their marriage in January 2020. The Weekly Bunshun magazine reported on July 30 on an alleged extramarital affair between Suzuki and a female work associate.

LiSA sang in the Angel Beats! anime as part of the in-story band Girls Dead Monster in 2010, and made her professional solo debut with the album Letters to U in spring of 2011. She has since performed theme songs for such anime as Fate/Zero , il sole penetra le illusioni ~ Day Break Illusion , Sword Art Online , Sword Art Online II , Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale , My Hero Academia , Qualidea Code , Nisekoi: , The irregular at magic high school , and Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works .

More recently, LiSA performed theme songs for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld . She sang the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba opening theme song "Gurenge" (Red Lotus) for her debut on Kōhaku Uta Gassen (Red and White Song Contest), Japan's most-watched music television program, on New Year's Eve in 2019. She returned to the program last year with a Demon Slayer medley, after her Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train theme song "Homura" (Flame) broke more records.