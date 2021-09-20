Crunchyroll Streams Ganbare Dōki-chan, Tawawa on Monday 2 Anime

Both anime began streaming on Monday

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it has begun streaming the Ganbare Dōki-chan and Tawawa on Monday 2 anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The net anime adaptation of manga creator and illustrator Yomu 's Ganbare Dōki-chan (You Can Do It Dōki-chan) dōjinshi manga began streaming on Monday on the Abema service.

Kazuomi Koga ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is directing the anime at AtelierPontdarc . Yoshiko Nakamura ( Super Lovers , Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun ) is overseeing the series scripts, Yuki Morikawa ( Märchen Mädchen ) is designing the characters, and Ryousuke Naya ( Kakushigoto , Magical Girl Site ) is the sound director.

Yomu publishes the dōjinshi on their Twitter account. The first collected volume features one-page illustrations based on the theme of two work colleagues who through a mistake get put in the same hotel room on a business trip. The fifth book shipped on August 14.

Tawawa on Monday 2 ( Getsuyōbi no Tawawa 2 ), the second season of the anime of manga creator Kiseki Himura 's Getsuyōbi no Tawawa ( Tawawa on Monday ) illustrations, began streaming on Abema TV on Monday. Future episodes will be available every Monday at 7:00 a.m. JST.

Southeast Asian anime distributor Muse Asia is streaming the first episode with English subtitles.

Almost all of the main staff and the animation studio is completely different from the previous season. Yuki Ogawa is the director of the new season at Yokohama Animation Lab , replacing director Kosuke Murayama and studio PINE JAM from the previous season. Hajime Kamoshida , who previously worked with Himura in the Just Because! anime, is in charge of the series scripts. Tensho Sato ( Gamers! ) is the new character designer. Yukari Yasuda is the art director, while Yuichi Furuichi is the color key artist. Koujirou Hayashi is the compositing director of photography, and Ayako Tan is editing. Jin Aketagawa , the only returning staff member, is once again the audio director.

A Blu-ray Disc of the 12 streamed episodes plus a 13th unstreamed episode will ship on December 13, and a set of both seasons will be available on the same day.

The first 12-episode season of anime shorts debuted on YouTube in October 2016, but YouTube removed the first episode before restoring it within the same week. Starting from the second episode, NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan relaunched the series on Nico Nico Video. The anime's Blu-ray Disc included two unreleased episodes.

Himura publishes new illustrations for the series every Monday on his Twitter account. The manga also began serializing in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2020. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on August 2.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)