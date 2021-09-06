Ganbare Dōki-chan Net Anime Premieres on September 20

Staff, cast, visual also revealed

The official website for the net anime adaptation of manga creator and illustrator Yomu 's Ganbare Dōki-chan (You Can Do It Dōki-chan) dōjinshi manga revealed the show's cast, staff, and September 20 debut on Monday. The show will stream on the Abema service.

Kazuomi Koga ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is directing the anime at AtelierPontdarc . Yoshiko Nakamura ( Super Lovers , Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun ) is overseeing the series scripts, Yuki Morikawa ( Märchen Mädchen ) is designing the characters, and Ryousuke Naya ( Kakushigoto , Magical Girl Site ) is the sound director.

The anime will star:

Yomu publishes the dōjinshi on their Twitter account. The first collected volume features one-page illustrations based on the theme of two work colleagues who through a mistake get put in the same hotel room on a business trip. The fifth book shipped on August 14.

Yomu is an illustrator whose work typically focuses on women in tights. Yomu wrote the original story for the Miru Tights web anime that debuted on the Nico Nico Channel and dAnime Store services in May 2019. The official YouTube channel for the anime also streamed the episodes with English subtitles, as well as Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese subtitles. The anime's Blu-ray Disc included a bonus 13th episode and included subtitles in English, Traditional/Simplified Chinese, and Japanese.

