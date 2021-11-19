Sasaki and Miyano Anime Reveals Opening, Ending Song Artists

The official website for the television anime of Shō Harusono 's Sasaki and Miyano manga revealed the anime's opening and ending theme songs on Friday. The five-member band Miracle Chimpanzee is performing the opening theme song "Mabataki" (Blink) is the band's first single on a major label, while Yusuke Shirai and Sōma Saitō are performing the ending character theme song "Ichigo Sunset" (Strawberry Sunset) as their respective characters.

The anime will premiere in January 2022.

The cast members are all reprising their roles from the manga's previous drama CDs, and include:

Yusuke Shirai as Shūmei Sasaki

as Shūmei Sasaki Sōma Saitō as Yoshikazu Miyano

as Yoshikazu Miyano Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Taiga Hirano

as Taiga Hirano Yūki Ono as Jirō Ogasawara

as Jirō Ogasawara Yūma Uchida as Masato Hanzawa

as Masato Hanzawa Ryohei Arai as Tasuku Kuresawa

as Tasuku Kuresawa Mitsuhiro Ichiki as Gonsaburō Tashiro

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Talentless Nana ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Takahiro Ueno is the assistant director. Yoshiko Nakamura ( Super Lovers , Shōnen Maid , Tada Never Falls in Love ) is in charge of series composition. Maki Fujii ( I've Always Liked You , The Moment You Fall in Love , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. ) is designing the characters.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

It all started like a typical old-school boys' love plotline—bad-boy senior meets adorably awkward underclassman, one of them falls in love, and so on and so forth. But although Miyano is a self-proclaimed boys' love expert, he hasn't quite realized…he's in one himself. Which means it's up to Sasaki to make sure their story has a happily ever after…!

Harusono launched the manga on the pixiv website in 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh volume in November 2020. Kotoko Hachijō penned a novel adaptation that shipped in March 2020. The Hirano to Kagiura spinoff manga about two side characters launched in 2019 and runs in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine. That spinoff manga has in turn inspired its own novel.