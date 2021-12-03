Neko de Yokereba Cat Manga Gets Net Anime

Story about talking cat who listens to others debuted on Friday

Home-sha began streaming on Friday on YouTube the first short of a new net anime based on Rie Yamamoto 's Neko de Yokereba cat manga. There will be five episodes, each based on a well-received manga story.

The story follows a talking cat with a Kansai dialect. The cat opens a store where he consults and listens to humans' worries and feelings to help them feel better.

Ken of Yoshimoto Kōgyō 's Mizutama Reppо̄tai voices the cat. The cat also includes:

Azusa Kobayashi as a female pet owner

Kyо̄ Okimoto as elder/consulter

Hina Tamari as Haruto

Natsuko Kimura as upperclassman girl

Koji Oda as senior colleague

Ayaka Tokura as friend

Shinyū Kumagai as Haruto's mother

mibuki wrote and composed the theme song "Neko de Yokereba," which was originally used in the Yomuoto YouTube channel.

hironovski is directing the anime at Gonpi. Shiho Kibuchi is writing the screenplay. Takehito Nakamura is in charge of sound. Toshimitsu Chimura is the production coordinator.

Yamamoto launched the manga on Home-sha Inc.'s Neko Neko Yokochou manga portal site in 2019. Home-sha published the manga's second compiled book volume in March. The third volume will ship in Japan on January 25.

Manga Planet licensed Yamamoto's Keeping a Cat at the Age of Thirty manga for English release.