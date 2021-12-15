34 Pro Fit Voice Actors Move to Nobuhiko Okamoto's Raccoon Dog Agency

Also: 5 other voice actors move to different agencies

Talent management agency Pro Fit announced on Wednesday that 39 of its voice talent are transferring to new talent agencies, with 34 signing onto a new talent agency called Raccoon Dog that voice actor Nobuhiko Okamoto will establish on April 1 next year.

Pro Fit recently announced last month that it will cease production operations on March 31, 2022, with president Makoto Tanimura saying that it it is due to the company anticipating that it will "not be able to provide responsible management" for its talent stable in the near future. Okamoto commented on the announcement in his personal blog later that day, saying that it would be best if a "new company" inherited Pro Fit 's novices, as well as the company's voice actor training school, and that he had proposed this idea to Tanimura. Okamoto noted in that blog post that several Pro Fit managers were already planning to start up a separate company, and that he plans to arrange a business alliance with that company.

The 34 voice actors moving to Raccoon Dog include Nobuhiko Okamoto , Kōichi Sōma , Kōsuke Kobayashi , Shō Kiriake , Yōhei Matsuoka , Tarou Masuoka , Ryou Sugisaki , Shun Horie , Takuya Tsuda , Yoku Shioya , Shinya Takahashi , Kenichi Mine , Kouji Seki , Yu Kawada , Fumi Morisawa , Kumiko Nakane , Rie Hazuki , Manaka Iwami , Tomoyo Takayanagi , Misaki Ōshima , Misano Sakai , Nozomi Masu , Sachiko Okada , Juri Nagatsuma , Ikumi Hasegawa , Yukina Shutō , Tomomi Tanaka , Hana Hishikawa , Natsumi Takamori , Marie Miyake , Akari Kitō , Ai Fairouz , Keiko Manaka , and Hikaru Iida .

In addition Shizuka Ishigami , Haruki Ishiya , and Taito Ban will move to Osawa Office ; Aoi Yūki will move to Aoni Production ; and Hiroshi Watanabe will move to Kenyu Office .

Pro Fit has not announced yet if Kaito Ishikawa , Akane Misaka , and Manami Komori are also moving to other agencies.

Sources: Pro Fit via Ota-Suke