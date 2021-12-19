Kohei Horikoshi: 'If Things Go Smoothly My Hero Academia Will Meet Its Goal in 1 Year'

Manga entered "final act" in March

My Hero Academia manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi provided a written message at the Jump Festa '22 event on Sunday that hinted at when he plans to end the manga. The part of the message regarding the subject reads:

If "HeroAca" continues to progress smoothly, in just about exactly a year from now it will meet its goal... that's the situation. If it doesn't go smoothly, I think Yamashita-kun will be reading out the exact same letter from me at next year's Jump Festa .

Daiki Yamashita (the voice of Izuku Midoriya in the anime) read out the message from Horikoshi at the event. Horikoshi also teased in the message that Katsuki Bakugo will soon get his "big scene" so that people who both love the character and hate the character can look forward to it.

My Hero Academia entered its "final act" in March.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan in August 2020, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes.

The show's fifth season premiered in Japan on March 27, and aired for 25 episodes. The sixth season will premiere in fall 2022.

The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising , opened in Japan in December 2019. A third anime film titled My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission premiered on August 6. Funimation screened the film in North America in October, and also in other countries in Europe, Oceania, and Latin America through its affiliates.