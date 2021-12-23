Isekai Comedy Anime 'Uncle From Another World' Unveils Cast, Staff, 2022 Debut

The teaser website for the television anime of Hotondoshindeiru 's Uncle From Another World ( Isekai Ojisan ) manga updated on Friday with the anime's main cast, staff, 2022 premiere date, and first key visual.

The main cast members are:

Shigeki Kawai is directing the anime at Atelier Pontdarc , and Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Full Dive , Saga of Tanya the Evil , Mieruko-chan ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Kazuhiro Ota ( Natsu no Arashi! , Negima! , Pani Poni Dash! ) is designing the characters.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

​Seventeen years ago, Takafumi's uncle fell into a coma, but now he's back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian! Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history—smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes…and the traumatic outcome of the '90s console war!

Hotondoshindeiru launched the manga in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in June 2018, and Kadokawa will publish the manga's sixth compiled book volume on June 23. The seventh volume will ship on February 21. The series has over 1.5 million copies in circulation. Yen Press published the manga's first volume on June 8.