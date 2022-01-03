Satoshi Mizukami Plans to End His Planet With Manga Before Summer

Creator plans to update World End Solte more frequently

Satoshi Mizukami revealed on Twitter on Monday that he plans to end his Planet With manga before this summer. After Planet With ends, he will update his World End Solte ( Saihate no Solte ) manga more frequently. Mizukami updates World End Solte with an "irregular" schedule.

Planet With entered its final arc in July.

The Planet With manga is part of J.C. Staff and manga creator Mizukami's original mecha anime and manga project. Mizukami is drawing the manga, which launched in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in April 2018. Shonengahosha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in April 2020, and it will publish the seventh volume on January 31.

Planet With premiered on Crunchyroll 's digital manga platform in July 2018, and simultaneous publication with Japan began in the same month. The website describes the anime's story:

"I'm an ally to people I want to ally with. That's all!" Sōya Kuroi lives a peaceful life despite having no memories of his past. But one day, his city is suddenly attacked by a giant machine known as a "Nebula Weapon." Along with the cat-like Sensei and the gothic lolita girl Ginko, he is dragged into the fight, but he ends up the enemy of seven heroes who are working to protect the city. What is Sōya's reason for fighting that is locked deep within his memories?

The anime premiered in July 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide outside of Asia.

Mizukami launched the World End Solte manga in Mag Garden 's Mag Comi manga website in January 2020. Seven Seas licensed the manga.