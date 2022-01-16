Japanese Film Festival Online 2022 Streams Time of Eve, Patema Inverted Anime Films

The Japanese Film Festival (JFF) announced on Thursday that it will stream the Time of Eve and Patema Inverted anime films and the live-action film of Yayoiso 's ReLIFE manga for free from February 14-27.

All three films will stream in Japanese with Arabic, Burmese, Central Khmer, English, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Malay, Portuguese, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Spain), Thai, and Vietnamese subtitles. Time of Eve will also stream with German and Korean subtitles.

The film festival will stream in 25 countries including: South Korea, the Philippines, India, New Zealand, Ecuador, Spain, Indonesia, Vietnam, Nepal, the United States, Peru, Germany, Cambodia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Mexico, Hungary, Thailand, Myanmar, Pakistan, Australia, Argentina, Italy, and Egypt.

Not all of the 20 films in the festival will stream in all countries. Patema Inverted specifically will not stream in the United States.

JFF describes Time of Eve :

Set in a time where humanoids have practical applications, many households are using androids/robots to do the housework. Most of the androids are treated poorly. High-schooler Rikuo also treats his female android at home very coldly. One day, while he surveills her actions, he ends up at a cafe. The rule at this cafe was that no distinctions are made between humans and androids. Rikuo cannot help but wonder what the customers hope to get out of being there. Eventually, through the people and robots he meets in the cafe, he begins to understand what having a real soul might look like.

The film launched in March 2010. Yasuhiro Yoshiura ( Sing a Bit of Harmony ) directed the film and wrote the script. The film stars Jun Fukuyama , Kenji Nojima , and Rie Tanaka .



JFF describes Patema Inverted :

A catastrophic event occurs and all the buildings in the world get sucked up into the sky. A few years later, Patema, a vivacious girl who lives in a base camp, falls into a hole while exploring a dangerous area in the premises. Patema "falls" from the undergound of the base to above ground and continues to almost fall into the sky. She is saved when she manages to cling on to a boy named Age who is above ground. The two children with opposite gravitational forces, support each other upside-down and learn about each other's worlds in the post-catastrophe era. In doing so, they learn hidden terrible truths that they begin to confront.

The film debuted in 2013. Yoshiura again directed the film and wrote the screenplay. The film stars Nobuhiko Okamoto and Yukiyo Fujii .



JFF describes the ReLIFE live-action film:

27-year-old Arata has no jobs or goals, and his days are spent in the doldrums. When he is recruited into the "ReLIFE” project, that promises to let him re-do a year of his high school days, he is suspicious but takes the rejuvenating potion anyway and is transformed back into a 17-year-old. Thus, begins his high school life with a limit of one year. Despite his plans to stay inconspicuous, he finds himself making friends and eventually falling in love with a very shy girl named Hishiro. However, this season full of happiness passes by in a flash, and Arata's remaining time begins to dwindle.

Takeshi Furusawa (live-action Another , Clover ) directed the film. The film debuted in Japan in April 2017.

Yayoiso launched the manga on the Comico free manga app in 2013. The manga ended in March 2018. The manga also inspired an anime adaptation that debuted in July 2016.

The pre-streaming lineup for the film festival included Takeshi Yashiro's 2019 stop-motion animation film Gon, the Little Fox and the live-action film adaptation Shion Miura 's Fune o Amu ( The Great Passage ) novel. The films streamed on the JFF's website from November 15-21.

Thanks to Jordan Scott for the news tip.

Source: The Japanese Film Festival's website (link 2)