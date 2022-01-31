Belle Earns US$3.3 Million at U.S. Box Office

Film is Hosoda's highest grossing film in N. America

The Box Office Mojo website reported on Sunday that Mamoru Hosoda 's BELLE ( Ryū to Sobakasu no Hime ) anime film has earned US$3,366,867 in the U.S. box office. The film earned US$326,182 this past weekend.

The film earned more than US$3 million in the U.S. box office after two weeks in theaters. The film is Hosoda's highest grossing film in North America. Mirai previously held the record with US$812,000.

According to GKIDS director of distribution Chance Huskey , the film is the highest-grossing original anime film (not tied to a franchise ) in the U.S. since Weathering With You in 2020.

The film earned more than an estimated US$2 million in its opening weekend in the U.S.

GKIDS began screening the film in English and in Japanese with English subtitles in the U.S. on January 14. IMAX previews opened in select theaters on January 12.

BELLE opened in Japan on July 16. The film had IMAX screenings in 38 theaters throughout Japan. This makes BELLE the first of Hosoda's films to have IMAX screenings. The film has earned a cumulative total of 6.53 billion yen (about US$56.9 million) as of December 12. The film is Hosoda's highest-grossing film. MX4D screenings for the film opened on October 22.

Hosoda ( The Girl Who Leapt Through Time , Summer Wars , The Boy and The Beast , Mirai ) directed and scripted the film, and is also credited for the original work. The film marks Studio Chizu 's 10th anniversary. Taisei Iwasaki ( Blood Blockade Battlefront , Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan , The Naked Director ) is the film's music director and composer.

Source: Box Office Mojo