Mushoku Tensei Franchise Tops 10 Million in Circulation

Rifujin na Magonote 's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series has exceeded 10 million copies in circulation. The number is not a sales statistic.

Kadokawa published the first volume of the light novel series with illustrations by Shirotaka in April 2014. Kadokawa published the series' 25th volume on September 25. Fujikawa's manga adaptation began in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine in October 2014. The manga's 16th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on November 22. The novels ranked at #8 on the 2019 Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! tankōbon list. The novels and manga had a combined print total of 2.2 million copies in Japan as of October 2018.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company has also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga.

The novel series inspired a television anime that premiered on the Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 channels in January 2021. Funimation streamed the series in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, and Brazil. The company describes the anime:

The story follows a 34-year-old man who is killed after trying to save someone from getting hit by a car. He soon finds himself reincarnated in a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat, except that he gets his whole life reset, starting as a baby. With all of his knowledge from his previous life, and a new heaping helping of magical ability, Rudeus quickly becomes a formidable warrior ready for adventure. Oh, and he's still a total pervert.

The show's sequel (its second cours or second quarter of a year) premiered on October 3 and aired in Japan on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 . Funimation streamed the second part of the anime as it aired in Japan. The show's staff had delayed the second part from July to October due to "various circumstances."

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web