Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Anime Delays Return From July to October

The official website for the television anime of Rifujin na Magonote 's Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series revealed on Wednesday that the anime's sequel (its second cours or second quarter of a year) will premiere in October after a delay from a planned July premiere due to "various circumstances." The site also revealed a new visual. The anime's first cours will rebroadcast starting in July.

The site also revealed that it is delaying the third and fourth Blu-ray Disc releases of the first show. The third release is delayed from October 20 to January 19, and the fourth release is delayed from December 22 to March 16.

The first anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 channels on January 10. Funimation streamed the series in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, and Brazil. The company describes the anime:

The story follows a 34-year-old man who is killed after trying to save someone from getting hit by a car. He soon finds himself reincarnated in a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat, except that he gets his whole life reset, starting as a baby. With all of his knowledge from his previous life, and a new heaping helping of magical ability, Rudeus quickly becomes a formidable warrior ready for adventure. Oh, and he's still a total pervert.

Manabu Okamoto ( Gamers! ) directed the series at Studio Bind . EGG FIRM is also credited for production. Kazutaka Sugiyama (animation director for DARLING in the FRANXX ) designed the characters. Yuiko Ōhara produced, wrote, scored, and sang both the opening theme song and the ending theme song.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company has also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga.

