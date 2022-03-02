I Love Me Educational Anime Exploring Gender Airs on March 28-30

The I Love Me adventure anime will air on NHK ETV from March 28-30 at 9:30 a.m. JST for 10 minutes each day. The anime is related to the #BeyondGender project, which aims to foster a society where people can live as they are, without being bound by social and cultural gender differences such as "masculinity" and "femininity." The anime follows Mii, who has daydreams and thoughts triggered by questions about mind, body, and life.

The episode "I Wonder What Underwear is For?" will premiere on March 28. The next episode titled "I Don't Want to Be Tickled!?" will debut on March 29. The third episode "You Said 'I Like House Centipedes!?'" will air on March 30.

Hikari Mitsushima will voice every character, including Mii, for a total of about 30 roles.

Takeshi Takemura is writing the screenplay, and obak is designing the characters. HUMBERT HUMBERT are in charge of the music. Professors of developmental psychology, gender theory, sex education, and other related subjects are supervising the program.

Source: Comic Natalie