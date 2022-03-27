The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Anime Films Reveal Cast

Netflix revealed new cast members for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Ensa no Edinburgh ), the all-new two part anime film for Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins ( Nanatsu no Taizai ) manga franchise , during the company's AnimeJapan 2022 stage event on Tuesday.

Yuuki Kaji will reprise his role from the main series as Meliodas (leftmost in image above). Mikako Komatsu will voice Meliodas' son Tristan as a boy (center), while Ayumu Murase will voice Tristan as a teenager (right).

The films will feature a new original story, and will center on Meliodas' son Tristan.

Bob Shirahata is directing the anime, with Noriyuki Abe as supervising director. Rintarou Ikeda is penning the script for the film. Alfred Imageworks and Marvy Jack are animating the film.

Nakaba Suzuki launched the The Seven Deadly Sins manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012, and ended it in March 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 41st and final volume in May 2020. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll posted new chapters as they appeared in Japan.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan ), the franchise 's latest television anime series, premiered on TV Tokyo in Japan in January 2021. Netflix began streaming the anime on June 28. The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Hikari ni Norowareshi Mono-tachi ), an all-new original anime film, opened in Japan on July 2. Netflix began streaming film on October 1.

Suzuki launched a sequel manga titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ( Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi ) in Weekly Shōnen Magazine on January 27. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga simultaneously in English digitally, and will also release physical copies of the manga.