Sasaki and Miyano Anime's OVA Previewed in Video

Anime's "episode 13" to ship with manga's 9th volume on July 27

Kadokawa began streaming a "digest video" on Friday for the upcoming OVA that will ship on DVD with the ninth volume of Shō Harusono 's Sasaki and Miyano manga on July 27. Harusono drafted the original anime episode, titled "Koi ni Kizuku Mae no Chotto Shita Hanashi." The episode is considered the 13th episode of the television anime series.

The episode's story begins in November, when a student who lost a keychain goes to Miyano and the others. At Hanzawa's prompting, the "First Lost-Item Detective Agency" is established. Hirano's roommate Akira Kagiura appears in the episode, and Nobunaga Shimazaki reprises this role from an earlier drama CD.

The television anime premiered on January 9 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub.

The staff of the anime announced in March that there would be a new anime in the franchise. The announcement was made after the original announcement for the OVA , which was announced in December.

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Talentless Nana ) directed the television anime at Studio DEEN with Takahiro Ueno as the assistant director. Yoshiko Nakamura ( Super Lovers , Shōnen Maid , Tada Never Falls in Love ) was in charge of series scripts. Maki Fujii ( I've Always Liked You , The Moment You Fall in Love , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. ) designed the characters.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

It all started like a typical old-school boys' love plotline—bad-boy senior meets adorably awkward underclassman, one of them falls in love, and so on and so forth. But although Miyano is a self-proclaimed boys' love expert, he hasn't quite realized…he's in one himself. Which means it's up to Sasaki to make sure their story has a happily ever after…!

Harusono launched the manga on the pixiv website in 2016.