The Demon Girl Next Door, The Dawn of the Witch Anime's 7th Episodes Delayed by 1-Week

Both anime's 7th episodes delayed from May 19 to May 26

The official websites for The Demon Girl Next Door anime's second season and The Dawn of the Witch anime announced on Friday that the seventh episodes of both series have been delayed. Both anime's seventh episodes were scheduled to premiere on May 19 on TBS , but they have been postponed to May 26. Neither website gave reasons for the delay.

Machikado Mazoku 2-Chōme , the second season of the television anime of Izumo Ito 's The Demon Girl Next Door ( Machikado Mazoku ) manga, premiered on the TBS channel on April 7.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and it describes the story:

Our favorite supernatural powerhouse, Shamiko, AKA Shadow Mistress Yuko, aims to break the curse placed on her family by the Clan of Light. Along the way, she forms an unlikely allegiance with Momo, a rival from the Light Clan! They'll need to work together to find another magical girl who's gone mysteriously missing, and what this? There's a dangerous force lurking somewhere in the city, plus Shamiko's mysterious father might be closer than she thinks? Looks like Shamiko and Momo will have their hands full in this latest installment of The Demon Girl Next Door !

Hiroaki Sakurai ( Cromartie High School , Maid Sama! , The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. ) is returning to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Keiichirō Ōchi ( La Corda d'Oro Blue Sky , Hinamatsuri , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is once again in charge of the series' scripts. Mai Otsuka ( Shakugan no Shana , Non Non Biyori , This Art Club Has a Problem! ) is returning to design the characters.

The first season aired from July to September 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. HIDIVE also began streaming an English dub for the anime in August 2020.

The television anime of Kakeru Kobashiri 's The Dawn of the Witch ( Mahōtsukai Reimeiki ) light novel series.

The anime premiered on April 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub .

The light novel series is set in the same fantasy world as Kobashiri's ( Grimoire of Zero ) Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahō no Sho light novel series, now at peace after having endured a conflict between the church and witches for 500 years. However, embers of war still burn in some regions of the world. The story centers on Saybil, a hopeless student at the Kingdom of Wenias' College of Magic. Saybil has somehow lost all memory of his time before attending the college. The school's headmaster Albus sends him for special training to the southern part of the continent, where persecution against witches runs strong.

Satoshi Kuwabara ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) is directing the anime and handling series composition at Tezuka Productions . Kobashiri and Mayumi Morita ( Black Jack 21 ) are credited for literature. Reina Iwasaki is designing the characters. Minoru Nishida ( Yasuke ) is in charge of the art setting, and Yumi Aburaya ( Adachi and Shimamura ) is handling the color design. Wataru Uchida (Conquest) is in charge of editing. Satoshi Motoyama ( The irregular at magic high school ) is the sound director, and Bit Grooove Promotion is the sound producer. Kobashiri is credited with the original work. Light novel illustrator Takashi Iwasaki is credited for the original character design.