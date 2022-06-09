Shine On! Bakumatsu Boys Anime's Video Reveals Theme Songs, More Cast

The official website for Twin Engine 's first original television anime Shine On! Bakumatsu Boys ( Bucchigire! ) began streaming the anime's second promotional video on Thursday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening and ending theme songs, and also reveals more cast members.

Takanori Nishikawa performs the anime's opening theme song "Ichiban Hikare! - Bucchigire! -" (Shine the Brightest! Cleave Through), which is heard first in the video above. Jizō Sonzai name-less performs the anime's ending theme song "Danzai Democracy" (Judgement Democracy), which can be heard second in the video above.

The new cast members include:

Taku Yashiro as Rashōmaru



Yusuke Shirai as Matsudaira Katamori



Kōji Ishii as Akizuki Teijirō





The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on July 8 at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT), and then it will run on BS11 at 11:30 p.m. that day.

The main cast members are:

The story is set in the era when samurai rule Japan. However, the Shinsengumi police force has been all but wiped out by an unknown foe, save one survivor. Seven criminals have been chosen as substitutes for the Shinsengumi. To ensure law and order in Kyoto, a top-secret replacement operation is set in motion.

Tetsuo Hirakawa ( Grimoire of Zero , YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. ) is directing the anime at Geno Studio ( Golden Kamuy , Genocidal Organ ), and also overseeing the series scripts. Shaman King manga creator Hiroyuki Takei is drafting the original character designs, which Masafumi Yokota is adapting for animation.

The other staff members include:

Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV will stream the anime in Japan simultaneously with its television broadcast.