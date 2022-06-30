'Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro' Anime's 2nd Season Unveils Title, Cast, Staff, January 2023 Premiere

The official website for the anime of Nanashi 's Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro ( Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san ) manga announced on Thursday that the second season will debut in January 2023 with the title Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack ( Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san 2nd Attack ). The website unveiled the cast, staff, and visual.

The returning cast includes:

Shinji Ushiro ( Yōkai Watch ) will direct the anime at OLM. Taku Kishimoto ( ERASED , 2019's Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ) is returning to handle series composition. Misaki Suzuki (sub-character designs on Lupin the Third: Part 5 , Tari Tari ) is returning to design the characters, and Gin (Busted Rose) from Pop Team Epic and Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? is again composing the music.

Vertical publishes the manga in English, and it describes the romantic comedy story:

Mischievous Nagatoro-san always bugs Senpai to get a reaction out of him.

What is her motivation? Does she just want to create misery for Senpai?

Or maybe she secretly likes him?

Hirokazu Hanai ( Dances with the Dragons ) directed the first season at Telecom Animation Film .

The first anime season premiered on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan.

Nanashi debuted the manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in November 2017.