1st New Mr. Osomatsu Anime Film's Video Previews Ending Theme Song

The official YouTube channel for the Mr. Osomatsu anime franchise began streaming a promotional video on Thursday for Osomatsu-san ~Hipipo-Zoku to Kagayaku Kajitsu~ (Mr. Osomatsu: The Hipipo Tribe and the Glistening Fruit), the first of two new anime films, and it previews the ending theme song "Ignition!!! feat. Matsuno-ke 6-Kyōdai & Hipipo-Zoku to Akazuka-ku no Nakama-tachi" (Ignition!!! feat. The Matsuno Sextuplets & Hipipo Tribe and the Friends of Akazuka Ward) by hip-hop artist PUNPEE ( ODDTAXI music).

Starting on Friday, the film will have a limited screening run throughout Japan to commemorate the anime's sixth anniversary. Another film will follow in 2023.

In the franchise 's first "epic adventure," the Matsuno sextuplets embark on a grand journey to seek the legendary fruit that will grant any wish if eaten. They make their way to a mysterious island, where they find themselves pursued by the equally mysterious Hipipo tribe.

The film features a returning cast and a mostly returning staff. AŌP is returning with a new "Reiwa version" of the television anime's first opening theme song, "Hanamaru Pippi wa Yoiko Dake." The new version rearranges the song for an "adventurous" theme to fit the film, and will serve as the film's theme song.

During each of the film's first four weeks in theaters, a different special "Matsuno Channel" video will play before the main anime feature itself. Karamatsu and Choromatsu will appear in the first week's video (July 8-14), followed by Osomatsu and Jūshimatsu (July 15-21), Ichimatsu and Todomatsu (July 22-28), and finally all six brothers (July 28-August 4).

In addition, moviegoers will receive a B5-sized clear file folder with "secret illustrations" of the six brothers during the first week of screenings, while supplies last. The secret illustrations will feature outfits that the brothers wear in the film itself.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime is inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The franchise also includes three anime seasons, an anime film, various anime shorts, and a live-action film.