Futoku no Guild TV Anime Reveals More Cast, Theme Song Artists

The staff for the television anime of Taichi Kawazoe 's Futoku no Guild (Guild of Depravity) manga announced two new cast members and theme song aritsts on Friday.

The newly annoucned cast includes:

Rumi Okubo as Enome

as Enome Yuyu Shoji as Eshune

Sayaka Sasaki will perform the opening theme song "NevertheFever!!," and Minami Kuribayashi will perform the ending theme song.

The anime will get an advanced screening event on September 10 at EJ Anime Theater in Shinjuku. Cast members Katsumi Fukuhara (Kikuru) and Carin Isobe (Hitamu) will be in attendance. There will also be another advanced screening event on September 17 at T Joy Kyoto. Cast members Fukuhara and Ayano Shibuya (Maidena) will be in attendance. Another screening will take place on the same day at Miyako Messe Stage with Fukuhara and Shibuya.

The anime will premiere in October.

The cast includes:

Katsumi Fukuhara as Kikuru Madan

as Kikuru Madan Carin Isobe as Hitamu Kyan

as Hitamu Kyan Ayano Shibuya as Maidena Angers

as Maidena Angers Yō Taichi as Tokishikko Dana

as Tokishikko Dana Yuna Kamakura as Hanabata Nohkins

as Hanabata Nohkins Saho Shirasu as Noma Rune

Takuya Asaoka ( Redo of Healer ) is directing the anime at TNK . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ) is handling series composition. Hiraku Kaneko ( Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin is designing the characters.

Kawazoe launched the manga in Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine in June 2017. Square Enix published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on March 11.

The story follows the skilled hunter Kikuru Madan, who has decided to retire out of fear of wasting his youth. One day, a guild staff member suggests that he go on a quest with a new female martial artist named Hitamu Kyan. However, she keeps getting hit by monsters one after another.



Source: Press release