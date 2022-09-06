Gundam Evolution Game Launches on Steam on September 21, on Consoles on November 30

Free-to-play shooter game will launch for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe began streaming two trailers on Tuesday for its new Gundam Evolution free-to-play shooter game, which reveals that the game will launch on Steam on September 21, and on consoles on November 30 in North America. In Asia and Europe, it will launch on Steam on September 22, and on consoles (specifically for Japan only) on December 1.





The game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in North America, Europe, and Japan. The game will also launch for PC in parts of Asia. In North America and Europe, the game will be available on Steam .

The game is a free-to-play team-based first-person shooter featuring 6v6 PvP combat with "EVO Coin" currency available for "real-world purchase." It will feature 12 playable units, including the RX-78-2 Gundam and the ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos. Aside from "EVO Coins," players can earn "Capital Points" as they play, which they can use to unlock mobile suits and cosmetic items. The game will feature three modes: Point Capture, Domination, and Destruction.

The Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation Code Fairy game launched digitally for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 5 with the first volume, which consists of episodes 1-5. The second and third volumes launched on November 19 and December 3, respectively. Each volume contains five episodes. The single-player action game is based on the Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation 2 game.

Bandai Namco Amusement launched the Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna II arcade game in July 2021. The company shut down its Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna (Mobile Suit Gundam: Bonds of the Battlefield) arcade game on November 30.



Source: Press release



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.