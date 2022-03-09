Gundam Evolution Game Launches Worldwide in 2022

Free-to-play shooter game will launch for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Bandai Namco announced on Tuesday that its new Gundam Evolution free-to-play shooter game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in North America, Europe, and Japan in 2022. The game will also launch for PC in parts of Asia. In North America and Europe, the game will be available on Steam . The company streamed an announcement trailer, which features Steve Aoki 's remixed version of the main theme:

The company also streamed a trailer that previews character abilities:

The company will host a closed network beta test for the PC version of the game on April 7-12. Players can register for the beta test between March 9-28. It will later host beta tests for other platforms.

The game is a free-to-play team-based first-person shooter featuring 6v6 PvP combat with "EVO Coin" currency available for "real-world purchase." It will feature 12 playable units, including the RX-78-2 Gundam and the ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos. Aside from "EVO Coins" players can earn "Capital Points" as they play, which they can use to unlock mobile suits and cosmetic items. The game will feature three modes: Point Capture, Domination, and Destruction.

The Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation Code Fairy game launched digitally for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 5 with the first volume, which consists of episodes 1-5. The second and third volumes launched on November 19 and December 3, respectively. Each volume contains five episodes. The single-player action game is based on the Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation 2 game.

Bandai Namco Amusement launched the new Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna II arcade game on July 27. Bandai Namco will shut down its Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna (Mobile Suit Gundam: Bonds of the Battlefield) arcade game on November 30 at 2:00 a.m. JST.

