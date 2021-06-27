Gundam: Senjō no Kizuna II Game's Promo Video Announces July 27 Launch

Location test in Tokyo, Osaka to be held on July 10-11

Bandai Namco Amusement revealed on Saturday that it will launch its Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna II arcade game on July 27. The company also revealed a new promotional video. Bandai Namco Amusement will hold a second location test in Tokyo and Osaka on July 10 and 11.

Whereas the original Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna game featured an enclosed pod with a hemispheric projection screen, the new entry's open cockpit features three 43-inch HD displays for a more faithful recreation of the cockpits in the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime's One Year War. The new game still retains the dual hand levers and pedals, and it supports voice chat via a socket for a headset (provided by the player). The game offers 4 vs. 4 or 6 vs. 6 team matches.

The new battle system features new actions, depending on the mobile suit's type. Close-combat units can cancel an attack in a boost or jump with "Boost Cancel." Short-range units can equip a shield that can ward off a set amount of damage from enemy attacks. If the timing is right, gun units can unleash continuous fire with "Just Shot." The bombardment units can adjust their angle of elevation and angle of attack.

Players can each assemble three unique mobile suits in a personal deck, and then alternate between the mobile suits mid-battle. Players can also swap mobile suits upon returning to their hanger after being shot down, and they can return to the battlefield via an aerial drop. Players can customize their mobile suits' weapons and color schemes.

A previous video features the following English summary:

Mobile Suit Survival Game

U.C. 0079, the long war between E.F.F. and Zeon breaks out. You are a soldier fighting on the battlefield, a living witness of history. From the cockpit, you will control your mobile suit and lead your side to victory. Believe in your comrades. So begins a new battle.

The first Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna arcade game launched in Japan in November 2006. The arcade game setup featured a cockpit-like pod that players entered to play the game on a dome-shaped screen.

The Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna Portable port for PlayStation Portable launched in Japan in March 2009. A Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna VR Prototype VR experience ran at the VR Zone Shinjuku center in 2017-2018.

Source: Gundam.info



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.