Bandai Namco Filmworks Invests in CG Studio Anima

Companies aim to create original works that combine CG/hand-drawn animation

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced on Monday that it has invested in CG studio Anima . The companies did not reveal the investment amount. The companies aim to cooperate to create high-quality original works that combine CG animation and hand-drawn animation.

Studio Anima was founded in 1997. The company has worked on 3DCG production for Love Live! School idol project , Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV , Cat Shit One: The Animated Series , and Altered Carbon: Resleeved . Last month, Anima sold its shares of TIA (now TOHO animation Studio) to TOHO .

On April 1, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. formed Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. through merging the anime studio Sunrise Inc. , the visual business operations of Bandai Namco Arts Inc., and Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc.

Bandai Namco Holdings announced in October 2021 that it was reorganizing the companies belonging to its IP Production Unit.

Source: Animation Business Journal ( Tadashi Sudo )



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.