The official Twitter account for Disney+ 's Help service confirmed on Tuesday that it does not have any updates about the availability of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War television anime in Latin America. Viz Media confirmed with ANN that Disney+ is the best resource for confirmation about releases of the anime territory-by-territory.

The anime is based on the "Thousand Year Blood War" arc of Tite Kubo 's Bleach manga, and it began streaming on Hulu in the U.S. on October 10. The anime is streaming on Disney+ internationally, and Ani-One Asia is streaming the series in many Asian countries.

The anime will run for four cours (quarter of a year) with breaks in between. The show premiered on October 10 in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates, and is streaming on 20+ services in Japan, including Hulu and Disney+ .

Viz Media held the anime's North American premiere at New York Comic Con on October 8. NYCC noted that the premiere event was ahead of a " simulcast " of the anime.

The anime will cover the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.

Tomohisa Taguchi ( Twin Star Exorcists , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Akudama Drive ) is replacing Noriyuki Abe to direct the anime at Studio Pierrot . Masashi Kudo is returning as the character designer, and Shiro Sagisu is returning to composing the music.

Tatsuya Kitani , who performed theme and image songs for the "Bleach Ex" exhibition, is singing the opening theme song "Scar," while SennaRin is singing the ending theme song "Saihate" (The Farthest Reaches).

The show's Japanese returning cast also includes cast members who have not appeared in the anime, but are reprising their roles from the Bleach : Brave Souls game. The show's English dub cast features some returning cast members.