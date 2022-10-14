Gamers! Author Sekina Aoi Launches New Manga With Artist Ryō Tsuzura

This year's 20th issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that Sekina Aoi ( Gamers! light novel series, pictured right) is launching a new romantic comedy manga titled Boku no Suki na Hito ga Suki na Hito (The Person I Like Likes Someone) with artist Ryō Tsuzura. The manga will debut in Hakusensha 's Young Animal Zero magazine on November 9 .

Aoi and Sabotenn launched the Gamers! novel series in 2014. Tsubasa Takahashi launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in October 2016. The series inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation streamed an English dub and released the series on home video.

Aoi's previous Seitokai no Ichizon light novel series inspired The Student Council's Discretion television anime series in 2009, and the Student Council's Discretion Lv. 2 television anime series in 2012. Sentai Filmworks released the first anime on home video in March 2015, and released the second anime in May 2015.